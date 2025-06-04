Uzbekistan Experiences Significant Uptick In Family-Led Businesses
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee shows that family businesses are most prevalent in the trade sector, which accounts for 40.3 percent of the total.
The sector-wise distribution is as follows:
Trade: 14,941 units
Industry: 8,376 units
Accommodation and Food Services: 7,067 units
Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries: 2,517 units
Healthcare and Social Services: 620 units
Transportation and Storage: 337 units
Construction: 291 units
Information and Communication: 238 units
Other Sectors: 2,718 units
