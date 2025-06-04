Uzbekistan Experiences Significant Uptick In Family-Led Businesses

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As of May 1, 2025, the number of active family businesses in the Uzbek Republic reached 37,105, marking an increase of 840 units since the beginning of the year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee shows that family businesses are most prevalent in the trade sector, which accounts for 40.3 percent of the total.

The sector-wise distribution is as follows:



Trade: 14,941 units

Industry: 8,376 units

Accommodation and Food Services: 7,067 units

Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries: 2,517 units

Healthcare and Social Services: 620 units

Transportation and Storage: 337 units

Construction: 291 units

Information and Communication: 238 units Other Sectors: 2,718 units