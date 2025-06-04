Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Experiences Significant Uptick In Family-Led Businesses


2025-06-04 12:06:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. As of May 1, 2025, the number of active family businesses in the Uzbek Republic reached 37,105, marking an increase of 840 units since the beginning of the year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee shows that family businesses are most prevalent in the trade sector, which accounts for 40.3 percent of the total.

The sector-wise distribution is as follows:

  • Trade: 14,941 units

  • Industry: 8,376 units

  • Accommodation and Food Services: 7,067 units

  • Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries: 2,517 units

  • Healthcare and Social Services: 620 units

  • Transportation and Storage: 337 units

  • Construction: 291 units

  • Information and Communication: 238 units

  • Other Sectors: 2,718 units

