'Look Forward To Working Together...': PM Modi Congratulates Lee Jae-Myung On Being Elected South Korean President
He said on X,“Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea (ROK). Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.”Congratulations to Mr Lee Jae-myung on being elected as the President of the Republic of Korea (ROK). Look forward to working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.
Liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung was elected president early Wednesday, a victory that would cap months of political turmoil triggered by the stunning but brief imposition of martial law by the now-ousted conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
In his inaugural address after taking office, myung stated that his administration would respond to potential North Korean aggression with“strong deterrence” grounded in the robust South Korea–US military alliance .
At the same time, he emphasised a willingness to pursue dialogue with North Korea to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. In a speech to supporters early Wednesday, Lee urged South Koreans to move“forward with hope and make a fresh start from this moment on”, Reuters reported.
“Though we may have clashed for a while, even those who did not support us are still fellow citizens of the Republic of Korea,” he said.
He also promised to "pursue dialogue, communication, and cooperation" with North Korea, with whom the South remains technically at war,“to find a path toward peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity”.
Lee Jun-seok has split the conservative vote by running a campaign focused on attracting a younger and broader audience than Kim, as he works to establish himself as a credible future leader. According to the exit poll, he received 7.7% of the vote.
(With inputs from agencies)
- The election of Lee Jae-myung marks a pivotal change in South Korean politics. PM Modi's congratulatory message signals the importance of India-South Korea relations. The strengthening of the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership could lead to enhanced diplomatic and economic ties.
