Honda Retail Buzz Builds As May Sales Top 135K On Truck, Hybrid Strength

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Retail investor chatter around Honda Motor Co surged Tuesday following the company's May U.S. sales tally of 135,432 units, lifted by strong demand across its light truck, passenger car, and electrified lineups.

The stock ended nearly flat on Tuesday, inching up 0.03% to $30.08 before sliding 0.4% to $29.95 in after-hours trading.

Honda brand sales climbed 7.3% YoY to 122,743 units, with gains across every segment.

Electrified models hit a new May record of 37,035 units, as hybrid versions of the CR-V, Civic, and Accord continue to gain traction.

Light truck deliveries topped 80,000 for the third straight month, up 8.2% YoY and 15.9% YTD.

The CR-V led with 37,848 units, over half of which were hybrids.

The Pilot rose 2.8% YTD, and the all-new Passport surged 74% year-over-year to record May sales of 5,480 units, with TrailSport trims comprising 76% of that mix.

The Odyssey, Ridgeline, and HR-V also posted solid gains.

Passenger cars recorded their best month of 2025, nearing 40,000 units, with the Civic and Accord driving the performance. The Civic Hybrid set a new May sales record.

Meanwhile, the Acura brand reported 12,689 units, with SUV sales reaching 10,226 units, up 6% year-over-year.

The newly launched Acura ADX premium SUV accounted for 1,542 units, capturing around 20% of its segment.

The all-electric ZDX posted 1,873 units, and the Integra sedan continued to lead its class with 1,776 units and a 40% segment share.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid a 267% surge in 24-hour message volume.

The stock has risen 5.8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<