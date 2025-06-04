403
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Showers Expected Amid Heatwave Alert Check Here
Scattered rain is expected in Kolkata and several districts, but there's no immediate relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department forecasts rain until Thursday, but heatwave conditions are also anticipated in some districts
Kolkata and several districts experienced rain since Tuesday evening due to a cyclonic circulation.211Scattered rain offers no respite from the heat. The Meteorological Department shared the weather forecast for South Bengal Articles
311Sources indicate these conditions will persist until Thursday. Sporadic rain is possible due to the cyclonic circulation.411However, the heat will not subside. Instead, heatwave conditions are expected in several districts.511The Meteorological Department has issued a heat advisory. However, rain is expected in all northern districts.611According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, a cyclonic circulation is present over East Bihar.711This circulation is causing rain in various districts of the state. The rain is expected to continue until Thursday.811Today, the maximum temperature in the city will be 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius.911Discomfort expected in Kolkata and some southern districts. Heatwave conditions possible in South 24 Parganas and West Medinipur.1011Uncomfortable heat expected in Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and East Medinipur.1111Light to moderate rain is expected in South 24 Parganas, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, and Nadia.
Kolkata Weather
