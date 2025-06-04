Gold Price SURGES High On June 4Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Image Credit : Meta AIGold Rate in New Delhi Today
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams210Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Mumbai Today
22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams
310Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Kolkata Today
22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams410Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Chennai Today
22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams510Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Vadodara Today
22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams610Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Jaipur Today
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams710Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Indore Today
22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams810Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Lucknow Today
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams910Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Varanasi Today
22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams1010Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Patna Today
22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams
Gold Price
