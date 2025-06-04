Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price SURGES High On June 4Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

2025-06-04 12:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold Price Today: Planning to buy gold? Today's gold prices might give you a shock. Prices have jumped significantly, from Delhi to UP and Bihar. Before heading to the market, check the latest Wednesday gold rates in 10 cities

Amrita Ghosh | Published : Jun 04 2025, 09:11 AM
110

Image Credit : Meta AIGold Rate in New Delhi Today

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

210Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Mumbai Today

22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

410Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Chennai Today

22 Carat- ₹90,810 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

510Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Vadodara Today

22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

610Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Jaipur Today

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

710Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Indore Today

22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

810Image Credit : GeminiGold Rate in Lucknow Today

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

910Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Varanasi Today

22 Carat- ₹90,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams

1010Image Credit : ChatGPTGold Rate in Patna Today

22 Carat- ₹90,860 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹99,070 per 10 grams



