Mass Shooting In Toronto Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Hospitalised Probe On
Toronto police and paramedics responded to reports of gunfire just after 8.30 pm (local time) near Flemington and Zachary Roads, in the area of Ranee Avenue and Allen Road.
Police said one man was declared dead at the scene, while the other five were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.
A command post has been set up in the Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road area as the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, police have not released any information about possible suspects.Related Articles
Toronto mayor“disturbed” by shooting incident
Toronto mayor Olivia Chow said she is“disturbed” by the incident and confirmed her office is in contact with police.“I want to thank the first responders-Toronto police, fire, and paramedic services-for your work on a very busy and challenging scene,” she said.
Duty senior officer B Sarvanandan will address the media regarding the shooting at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Toronto police department said in a post on X .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment