Bengaluru Gears Up For RCB's IPL Victory Parade As Fans Await Final Police Nod

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: Following Royal Challengers Bangalore 's (RCB) first-ever IPL championship win in 2025, the Bengaluru police have granted permission for the much-anticipated victory parade, although the timing is yet to be finalized. RCB has requested to conduct the parade from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, an official announcement regarding the schedule is still awaited.

According to reports, the victory parade is expected to begin at 3:30pm on June 4, 2025, from Vidhana Soudha and conclude at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The final decision on timing and route will be taken after a meeting scheduled today at the Chief Minister's home office. An official announcement is expected after 10 AM.

Fan excitement amid uncertainty

While fans are eagerly waiting to participate in the celebrations, the delay in final police clearance has led to some confusion regarding the event's organization. The police are expected to make a decision, keeping in mind security and traffic management.

Special attractions

RCB legends like Virat Kohli , AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle are reportedly expected to join the parade. Speaking after the final, Kohli said emotionally,“This victory belongs not just to the team but to our fans. This celebration in Bengaluru will be unforgettable.”

City in celebration mode

Bengaluru's streets have turned red and gold with celebrations erupting in MG Road, Koramangala, and Indiranagar. Hashtags like #RCBVictoryParade and #EeSalaCupNamdu are trending on social media, reflecting fans' excitement.

Security and precautions

The Bengaluru police have arranged for heightened security and issued advisories asking fans to avoid road blockages or unruly celebrations.

A city's pride

“This is not just a cricket victory; it's a triumph of Bengaluru's spirit,” said a fan in Koramangala. With the city gearing up for a historic celebration, June 4 is set to be a red-and-gold carnival in the heart of Karnataka.