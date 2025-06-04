Chinese Nationals Accused Of Smuggling Agroterrorism Pathogen Into US

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 4 (IANS) Two Chinese nationals have been charged in the United States with smuggling a dangerous biological pathogen, identified as Fusarium graminearum, which is considered a potential agroterrorism weapon.

The incident has raised serious national security concerns, with US authorities warning of the significant threat posed by such actions to the country's food supply and public safety.

The US Department of Justice confirmed that the fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is classified in scientific literature as a potential tool for agricultural terrorism.

The pathogen is known to cause "head blight" in crops, leading to billions of dollars in economic losses annually.

Additionally, the fungus produces toxins that can induce vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in both humans and livestock.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, 34-year-old Zunyong Liu, a researcher currently based in China, smuggled the fungus into the US in July 2024 during a visit to his girlfriend, 33-year-old Yunqing Jian.

Liu admitted to bringing the pathogen into the country to conduct research at a University of Michigan laboratory where Jian was employed.

The FBI revealed that electronic communications between the two corroborated their involvement, leading to charges of conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud.

Authorities also discovered that Jian had received Chinese government funding for her work on the pathogen in China, and her electronic devices contained evidence of her affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, described the pair's actions as posing "an imminent threat to public safety."

US Attorney Jerome F Gorgon Jr also weighed in on the gravity of the situation, stating, "The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals -- including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party -- are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a 'potential agroterrorism weapon' into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme."

FBI Director Kash Patel also addressed the issue on X, highlighting the broader implications for national security and the economy.

"Evidence also indicates Jian had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and had received funding from the Chinese government for similar work on this pathogen in China," he said.

"This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk," Patel posted.

The FBI and US Customs and Border Protection jointly conducted the investigation, which comes amid already strained relations between the United States and China.

The timing of the case is particularly significant, surfacing just days after the Trump administration pledged to "aggressively" revoke the visas of Chinese students and researchers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also issued a statement noting that the visa revocations would apply to "those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," adding that the US would enhance scrutiny "of all future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong."