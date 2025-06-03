First 10 Authorised Finfluencers Revealed As UAE Mandates Licence

The UAE now requires finfluencers (financial influencers) to have a licence with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to share content on investments, trading, or offer financial advice to their audience.

The finfluencer licence aims to bring more transparency , trust, and regulation to the growing world of financial content on social and digital platforms.

Individuals who provide financial or investment recommendations, whether through social media, blogs, YouTube videos, podcasts, webinars, or in-person events, and that relates to regulated financial products or services in the UAE, must be licenced by the SCA.

This advice may also include purchase, sale, or holding of a financial product or virtual asset, or regarding a financial service or any resource within the country.

Along with the move, the authority waived the current registration, renewal and, legal consultation fees related to this service, for the next three years.

Here are the first ten finfluencers who are licenced to carry out their activities in the UAE.

1. Saif Yousif Khamis Abdulla Al Naqbi - @Saifsyn

A former banker and diplomat, Saif Al Naqbi is a financial advisor and an investor in global financial markets. The finfluencer, who has 193,000 followers on Instagram, is also the CEO of Saif Al Naqbi Group.

2. Abdulkareem Mohamed Ahmed Abdulkareem Almansoori - @theabdulkreem

Professionally, Almansoori is identified as a private fund founder, indicating his involvement in investment management or private equity within the UAE.

In 2017, Almansoori was selected as a recipient of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program (SMSP), a prestigious initiative by NYU Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Education Council. This program recognizes outstanding Emirati university students, offering them advanced academic and leadership development opportunities.

3. Muhannad Hassan Khalfan Hassan Alteneiji - @muhannad

Mohannad Al Taniji is a financial technology entrepreneur. The finfluencer and researcher has 662,000 followers on Instagram. He is also the founder of Matrix, a company that builds artificial intelligence applications.

4. Muhammad Omar Alamer - LinkedIn: Muhammad Alamer

Muhammad Alamer, a private wealth specialist, trader and investor, comes with 17 years of experience in local UAE banks. The finfluencer also handles ultra-high-net-worth clients and develops financial strategies for clients.

5. Mansour Mohammed Alderei - @Trendzpodcast

Mansour Mohammed Alderei is an Emirati entrepreneur and the founder and host of the podcast 'Madrasat Al Istithmar' (School of Investment), produced under Trendz Podcast.

This podcast among the first of its kind in the country and focuses on entrepreneurship and investment. It has gained significant popularity, and ranks among the top podcasts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

6. Mohammed Al Hattawi - @3ma7

Mohammed Al Hattawi is the Director of Media and Corporate Communications at Rees International. He is also involved with several ventures like Dewn and Signature Plates.

7. Sulaiman Rashid Al Kharusi - @Alkharusi.87

Al Kharusi has been creating content for several years and also endorses an online educational platform offering courses and lessons in financial market trading called Burashid Trading (BR Trading).

8. Ziad Qaimari - @ziadaq on X

A seasoned financial analyst and capital markets expert, Ziad Qaimari has held several notable positions throughout his career, aside from being a financial commentator.

This includes Head of Equity Capital Markets and Vice President and Investment Fund Manager.

9. Mohammad Abdulla Yousuf Al Qemzi - Independent analyst

Mohammad Abdulla Yousuf Al Qemzi is an independent financial analyst based here, in the UAE.

10. Abdallah Almansoori

Abdallah Almansoori is an independent financial analyst based here, in the UAE.