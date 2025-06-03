Champions League Glory: PSG's Perfect Night In Football History

This season's Champions League has, in my opinion, been one for the ages and one that will be looked at in years to come as a competition that was truly exciting from the first whistle to the one which signalled the end of the game in Munich on Saturday night.

It has been a tournament where young players have shone so bright - and signals the era in which football truly moves on from the days dominated by Messi and Ronaldo.

PSG were worthy winners as they have played a brand of football that has not inly won games but secured them new fans across the globe.

French football has often been seen by the world as one which excels at international football but lacks strength in the domestic game.

But PSG has shown that French club football is starting to grow - based on a strategy of young and emerging talent instead of bringing in established superstars.

OK onto Saturday night and what a night it was!

PSG were just perfect on the night and there is no way Inter or any team in Europe could have withstood a pounding such as that.

This is a team who had beaten both Liverpool and Arsenal on the way to the final and so I did have them as favourites - but there is no chance anyone would have seen that coming in the way it did.

That attacking players will get all the plaudits obviously after putting five past Inter, with Doue grabbing two and establishing himself firmly as new footballing icon.

But the defensive unit gave Inter nothing and the way they defended as a team from the front was astonishing - they literally never allowed Inter to settle on the ball all night and that is something you just don't see at this level and with two teams who seemed pretty well matched.

Luis Enrique also deserves so much credit for moulding a team that is genuinely a team - with players willing to sacrifice individual glory for the good of the team.

So, this column represents my last of the season and I want to thank everyone who has been in touch in that time - and the people who have stopped to say hello and chat football when I am out and about in Dubai.

With my allegiance to United this has not been a great season to watch them to say the very least.

But overall, the English season has been an exciting one. Yes, we have not had a true title race, but Arsenal did give Liverpool a run for their money at some points - they could just not hold it together at vital times.

As I have said before I expect them back stronger next time - and without a doubt the same will be said for Man City.

Add in Chelsea maturing as a team and the like of Villa adding to their depth and I see a great title race on the horizon.

See you all next season!