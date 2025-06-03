Alexander Zverev Ready For 'Best In World' At French Open

Alexander Zverev said on Monday he is ready to face the "best in the world" after setting up a French Open quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

The German third seed will be well rested for the latter stages of the tournament after his last-16 opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired with an abdominal injury while trailing 6-4, 3-0.

Zverev, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year's Roland Garros final, will face Djokovic - who beat Britain's Cameron Norrie - in the last eight as he continues his latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

"For me, Carlos is the favourite. I have said that before. Then I would say the next three in line are Jannik, myself, and Novak, right? I still believe that," said Zverev, who is seeded to meet world number one Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

"I still believe on tennis and on experience Novak is up there with us, no question about that at all. So, yeah, I think from now on I have the toughest draw in the tournament.

"I'm looking forward to the battles ahead, and I'm looking forward to playing the best in the world."

He also reached the final at the Australian Open earlier this year before losing to Sinner.

Zverev has made at least the last four at the past four French Opens and is into his seventh quarterfinal at Roland Garros in total.

The 28-year-old has won five of his 13 career matches with Djokovic, including in Melbourne in January when the Serb retired injured from their semifinal following the first set.

"We have great history in our rivalry, I would say, but I'm looking forward to the match, and it's always a privilege to be on court with him," added Zverev.

"But he has to win first today, also, right? I don't want to disrespect anybody, and anybody who is in the fourth round deserves to be there, so I have to respect Cam and we'll see how the match goes.

"Of course, playing Novak is always an honour."

Dutchman Griekspoor's serve was severely affected by his injury, although he managed to take a 3-0 lead in the first set before Zverev found his rhythm.

"Unfortunately this morning in the warm-up... I pulled my abdominal (muscle) which made me not serve fully and not able to compete the way I would like," said Griekspoor, who was playing in the fourth round of a major for the first time.