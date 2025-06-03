Bank Al Etihad Partners With Ecolytiq And Visa To Integrate Carbon Insights Tool Into Mobile Banking App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AMMAN, JORDAN, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bank al Etihad is excited to announce a new partnership with ecolytiq (a Berlin-based fintech providing sustainability-focused solutions to financial institutions) and Visa to introduce a carbon insights tool within its mobile banking app, reinforcing the bank's commitment to promoting sustainability through digital innovation.

The tool will provide customers with their carbon footprints based on their debit and credit card transactions. Using localised data tailored to each country and covering a wide range of lifestyle categories, it offers personalised insights into customers' consumption patterns and environmental impact, enabling them to make responsible choices for a more sustainable future.

"We believe that awareness is the first step towards change," said Nadia AlSaeed, CEO of Bank al Etihad. "By allowing customers to visualise the environmental impact of their activities, we hope to encourage them to make greener choices and support the global effort to mitigate climate change."

Mario Makary, Vice President and Levant Cluster Manager at Visa, added: "We are excited to announce the launch of the Visa Eco bundle with Bank al Etihad in Jordan. This collaboration embodies our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our customers with sustainable and convenient financial solutions. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our customers and the environment.”

David Lais, Co-Founder and Managing Director at ecolytiq, said:“As the leading digital bank in Jordan, Bank al Etihad recognises the need to adapt for the future, which includes the role they have in inspiring more sustainable behaviours. ecolytiq is proud to partner with Bank al Etihad to develop a carbon insights tool and help enable a more sustainable tomorrow for their community, while strengthening their leadership in the Levant region.”

In addition to the carbon insights tool, Bank al Etihad customers will have access to a wealth of climate education content and sustainable living recommendations. This resource aims to nurture a climate-conscious lifestyle and facilitate a positive shift in consumer behaviour.

This partnership underscores Bank al Etihad's commitment to environmental responsibility by leveraging its products, services, and brand to drive sustainable commerce. It also supports the transition to a low-carbon economy, aligning with the global goals of the Paris Agreement and local objectives of Jordan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

About Bank al Etihad

Bank al Etihad is a banking and financial institution dedicated to serving customers since 1987. With a strong presence in Jordan, the bank comprises several entities, including a financial brokerage company (Etihad Brokerage) and a financial leasing company (Etihad Leasing Company). Furthermore, Bank al Etihad holds a 10% ownership stake in the National Bank in Palestine and actively participates on its board of directors. In 2017, Bank al Etihad acquired a controlling stake in Safwa Islamic Bank.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast/blog and @Visacemea

About ecolytiq

ecolytiq enables financial institutions and their customers to drive climate action. The ecolytiq product suite enriches a traditional banking experience with information to understand an individual's environmental impact, as well as personalised climate insights and actions to help measurably reduce one's carbon footprint. Having partnered with leading financial institutions such as Bank al Etihad and Visa, ecolytiq operates globally to leverage payment data for a better, more sustainable banking experience.

