Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AMD Wave Analysis 3 June 2025


2025-06-03 11:10:24
(MENAFN- FxPro)

AMD: ⬆️ Buy

– AMD reversed from the support zone

– Likely to rise to the resistance level 122.45

AMD recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 110.00 (low of the previous correction (2)), the 20-day moving average and the 38.2.% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone started the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

AMD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 122.45 (which stopped the earlier intermediate impulse wave (1) at the start of May).

