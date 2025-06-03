PZZA Wave Analysis 3 June 2025

PZZA: ⬆️ Buy

– PZZA broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 50.00

PZZA recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 42.00 (top of the earlier impulse wave 1) and the 61.8 % Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the impulse wave 3 of intermediate impulse wave (1) from April.

PZZA can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 50.00 (former monthly high from March and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).