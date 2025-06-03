Amsterdam To Host 10Th Global Genai & Hyperautomation In Finance Summit On June 11, 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The 10th Global GenAI & HyperAutomation in Finance Summit is set to take place on June 11, 2025, at the Park Plaza Victoria in Amsterdam. Organized by Kinfos Events, this premier gathering will convene over 150 senior executives, technology leaders, and innovators from the banking, insurance, and fintech sectors to explore the transformative impact of Generative AI and HyperAutomation on the financial industry.

Amsterdam, recognized as a global financial hub, provides an ideal backdrop for discussions on cutting-edge technologies reshaping finance. The summit will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies focusing on AI-driven...

