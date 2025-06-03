403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Muslims Urged To Engage In Acts Of Worship On Day Of Arafah
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has called on Muslims to engage in recommended acts of worship on the Day of Arafah, including fasting, supplication, remembrance of Allah, exaltation, sincere repentance, seeking forgiveness, reciting the Qur'an, giving charity, and performing other good deeds.
In a statement issued Tuesday ahead of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, the ministry also urged Muslims to perform Eid prayers, recite takbeer from the dawn of Arafah until the afternoon of the final day of Tashreeq, strengthen family ties, visit relatives and friends, spread joy among children and loved ones, and support the needy through charity and kindness.
The statement emphasised that Arafah, observed on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, holds special significance in Islam as a day of divine mercy, forgiveness, and salvation from Hellfire.
The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, in a hadith, that there is no day in which Allah frees more people from Hell than the Day of Arafah. It is also the day when Allah perfected the religion.
The Prophet further stated that the best supplication is that of the Day of Arafah, encouraging increased prayers on this sacred day. For non-pilgrims, fasting on Arafah is highly recommended, as it expiates the sins of the previous and upcoming year.
The statement also highlighted the virtues of Eid al-Adha, observed on the tenth of Dhul-Hijjah, which marks the greatest festival for Muslims. It is the day of sacrifice, with offering an Udhiyah (sacrificial animal) being a confirmed Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The statement added that the sacrifice must be a permissible livestock animal, camel, cattle, sheep, or goat, meeting age and health criteria, and slaughtered within the prescribed time from after Eid prayers until sunset on the third day of Tashreeq.
Other recommended acts on Eid, as the statement mentioned, include performing Eid prayers, continuing the Takbeer recitations, maintaining family ties, bringing happiness to loved ones, and supporting the underprivileged through charity and goodwill.
The ministry urged Muslims to seize the blessings of these sacred days by intensifying remembrance, supplication, worship, and righteous actions.
In a statement issued Tuesday ahead of Arafah and Eid al-Adha, the ministry also urged Muslims to perform Eid prayers, recite takbeer from the dawn of Arafah until the afternoon of the final day of Tashreeq, strengthen family ties, visit relatives and friends, spread joy among children and loved ones, and support the needy through charity and kindness.
The statement emphasised that Arafah, observed on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, holds special significance in Islam as a day of divine mercy, forgiveness, and salvation from Hellfire.
The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, in a hadith, that there is no day in which Allah frees more people from Hell than the Day of Arafah. It is also the day when Allah perfected the religion.
The Prophet further stated that the best supplication is that of the Day of Arafah, encouraging increased prayers on this sacred day. For non-pilgrims, fasting on Arafah is highly recommended, as it expiates the sins of the previous and upcoming year.
The statement also highlighted the virtues of Eid al-Adha, observed on the tenth of Dhul-Hijjah, which marks the greatest festival for Muslims. It is the day of sacrifice, with offering an Udhiyah (sacrificial animal) being a confirmed Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
The statement added that the sacrifice must be a permissible livestock animal, camel, cattle, sheep, or goat, meeting age and health criteria, and slaughtered within the prescribed time from after Eid prayers until sunset on the third day of Tashreeq.
Other recommended acts on Eid, as the statement mentioned, include performing Eid prayers, continuing the Takbeer recitations, maintaining family ties, bringing happiness to loved ones, and supporting the underprivileged through charity and goodwill.
The ministry urged Muslims to seize the blessings of these sacred days by intensifying remembrance, supplication, worship, and righteous actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment