All Invited To Eid Al-Adha Festivities At The Pearl, Gewan Islands
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Development Company (UDC), one of Qatar's leading publicly listed companies and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced a vibrant lineup of celebratory events for Eid al-Adha, from June 6-10.
“These festivities reflect the UDC's continued dedication to fostering community spirit and cultural engagement in alignment with Qatar's national vision for growth and cultural diversity,” a statement said Tuesday.
On The Pearl Island, children's workshops will be hosted to nurture creativity and skill development through hands-on, educational activities.
Gewan Island will also be having family-friendly attractions, including face painting, arts and crafts workshops, and parades featuring popular cartoon characters.
Returning this year is a cherished highlight – the traditional henna booth, offering classic henna designs that serve as artistic and memorable souvenirs.
“At the UDC, we believe in creating shared experiences that bring families and communities together,” said UDC president and chief executive Yasser al-Jaidah.“Eid al-Adha is a time for reflection, generosity, and togetherness, and we are proud to offer celebrations that blend tradition with innovation in ways that engage and delight our residents and visitors.”
The UDC invites all residents and visitors in Qatar to join Eid celebrations and enjoy a unique holiday experience on The Pearl and Gewan Islands, the statement added.
