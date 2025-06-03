Delivering Gratitude: Fedex And Believe With Me Honor Gold Star Families
Throughout the festive holiday season, FedEx undertook the task of delivering over 10,000 gifts to approximately 2,000 Gold Star Kids. These efforts ensured each child felt the warmth and support of their community during Christmas.
In February, FedEx and Believe With Me continued their collaboration by delivering more than 1,000 Valentine's Day gifts to widows of war, providing heartfelt tokens of love and appreciation to these courageous women.
During the month of May, marking Military Appreciation Month, Believe With Me and FedEx honor dozens of Gold Star parents with special deliveries for Mother's and Father's Day. This initiative underscores Believe With Me's ongoing commitment to supporting military families, acknowledging their sacrifices and resilience throughout the year.
Lyette Reback, founder of "Believe With Me," emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "It means so much to know that we have a partner in the process who cares about these families and their holidays as we do...Every team member we have interacted with is moved to tears with the honor of this work."
FedEx's collaboration with "Believe With Me" transcends logistical efforts; it represents a heartfelt commitment to delivering hope, love, and a sense of belonging to Gold Star families. Through their joint initiatives, particularly during Military Appreciation Month, they ensure these families feel the gratitude of a nation dedicated to honoring their sacrifices.
