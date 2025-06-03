Case IH Present Launches At Agrobrasília 2025

Case IH Present Launches At Agrobrasília 2025
Among the highlights, Case IH presented a complete spray solution.
The new generation of Patriot Series 50 sprayers arrived on the market completely reformulated, bringing maximum performance, high precision and modern design. With four models (from 2,500 to 4,000 liters), one of which is specific for sugarcane, it gained new suspension and advanced application technology, with the AIM Command Flex II, a nozzle-by-nozzle spraying system.
And as part of the spraying solutions, Case IH also presents SaveFarm , a localized and real-time spraying technology. Through cameras installed on the sprayer bar, and with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is possible to identify weeds even in application in the middle of an established crop (green on green), which enables a reduction of more than 80% in the use of herbicides.
Read more here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment