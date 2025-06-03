Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Case IH Present Launches At Agrobrasília 2025

2025-06-03 11:00:53
(MENAFN- 3BL) Case IH , a CNH brand, presented its latest machines at AgroBrasília, at the Ivaldo Censi Technological Park.

Among the highlights, Case IH presented a complete spray solution.

The new generation of Patriot Series 50 sprayers arrived on the market completely reformulated, bringing maximum performance, high precision and modern design. With four models (from 2,500 to 4,000 liters), one of which is specific for sugarcane, it gained new suspension and advanced application technology, with the AIM Command Flex II, a nozzle-by-nozzle spraying system.

And as part of the spraying solutions, Case IH also presents SaveFarm , a localized and real-time spraying technology. Through cameras installed on the sprayer bar, and with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is possible to identify weeds even in application in the middle of an established crop (green on green), which enables a reduction of more than 80% in the use of herbicides.

Read more here.

