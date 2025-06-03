Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today to discuss supporting direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to stop the bloodshed. The Secretary and FM Fidan also discussed Syria and steps the United States has taken to lift sanctions to advance Syria’s path towards stability and becoming a nation at peace with its neighbors.

