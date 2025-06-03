Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, And Egypt Ambassadors In Washington, DC
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos convened a meeting on the conflict in Sudan with the Quad ambassadors to the United States, including Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the UAE, Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Ambassador Motaz Zahran of Egypt. Recognizing the conflict in Sudan threatens shared interests in the region and has created a humanitarian crisis, Deputy Secretary Landau underscored that the United States does not believe the conflict is amenable to a military solution, and that the Quad should therefore endeavor to persuade the warring parties to cease hostilities and reach a negotiated solution. Recognizing the regional impact of the Sudan crisis, the Deputy Secretary stressed the U.S. commitment to working closely with the Quad to address the crisis and discussed next steps for doing so.
