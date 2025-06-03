Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt Approves 20% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In Police Force - Full Details
“Regarding the 20 per cent reservation to Ex-Agniveers in Uttar Pradesh police force... You are well aware that the Government of India had introduced a very ambitious scheme, Agneepath, under which the age limit for employing Agniveers and to strengthen them in every way was kept between 17.5 to 21.5 years for 4 years, and after that they were sent off after giving incentives,” Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.Also Read | Operation Sindoor: BrahMos facility launched, did CM Adityanath confirm use?
"Today, it has been decided to give 20 per cent horizontal reservation to them...This is a big decision in itself. A provision for 3 years relaxation has also been made for them," he said.
The reservation will be in direct recruitment in the state polic force including the Pradeshik Constabulary (PAC), Mounted Police and Fire Services. The meeting was held in Lucknow under the chairmanship of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Meaningful post-servive employement
Khanna, the UP Finance Minister, said the decision was aimed at ensuring meaningful post-servive employement for the Agniveers who complete their four-year tenure under the Agnipath scheme .
“The reservation will be applicable across all categories – General, SC, ST and OBC – of Agniveers,” he said.
The first recruitment batch under this policy is expected to begin in 2026 – the year when first batch of Agniveers will retire. Many other states, like Haryana and Odisha, have also annouced reservation schemes for ex-Agniveers.Also Read | Indian Army Agniveer recruitment: Registration for Agnipath Scheme ending soon
The Agnipath scheme was launched by the Union government in 2022 to serve in defence services – Army, Air Force and Navu – as Agniveers for four years.Bed, Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025
The Yogi Adityanath cabinet also approved the Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast (B and B) and Homestay Policy 2025 to improve services and provide better options for stay to the pilgrims and tourists in Uttar PradeshThis is a big decision in itself. A provision for 3 years relaxation has also been made for them.
Khanna said UP Homestay and B and B Policy provides for housing facilities in up to six rooms (12 beds). Khanna said a committee headed by district magistrate and comprising district police chief (or representative) and others would grant permission to run the homestay services.
(With ANI inputs)
