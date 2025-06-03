Mcclellan Law Firm Wins $28M Verdict Against Caltrans For Minor Badly Injured In Crosswalk Accident

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McClellan Law Firm has secured a $28,163,528 verdict against Caltrans for a boy who was severely injured after being hit in a notoriously dangerous crosswalk in Tulare. The verdict is thought to be the largest of its kind in Tulare County history.

The verdict was just handed down against the California Department of Transportation [Caltrans] finding that the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Cross Avenue constitutes a dangerous condition of public property. The May 29, 2025, award was made to a minor, who was 13 years old when he was struck by a car while crossing the intersection, suffering serious injuries. The amount of the verdict was $28,163,528. Because of his injuries, the boy will need medical care the rest of his life.

The crosswalk was designed in 2002 by the City of Tulare and is just north of the Santa Fe Trail. "This crosswalk has long been considered extremely dangerous by citizens of Tulare, being on a five lane, 60mph highway, with a lot of traffic, no traffic controls, and cars turning from three different directions. Residents living nearby fear using the crosswalk," said Craig McClellan of the McClellan Law Firm in San Diego, one of the trial lawyers for the minor.

In 2022, Caltrans was repaving Mooney Boulevard and paved over most of the crosswalk striping, "making the crosswalk even more dangerous," according to McClellan. The 13-year-old boy was on his way home from football practice at school. His vision of oncoming traffic in the opposite lanes was blocked by a left turning vehicle and the oncoming driver's vision of him was blocked by the same vehicle, according to experts who testified at the three week trial. "Caltrans knew the crosswalk was dangerous when it was first considered and recommended that the City consider an overpass instead. Twenty years later, it still had done nothing to address the dangers," according to McClellan, "and this tragedy is the result."

Case Name: Jathan Quiroz, by and through his Guardian ad Litem, Javier Quiroz vs. State of California, Department of Transportation (Caltrans), et al.

Court and Case Number: Tulare County Superior Court, Case No. VCU297860

Date of Verdict: May 28, 2025

