Edventure Niseko Opens New Overnight Summer Camps In Hokkaido For Children And Teens

High above Niseko, an EdVenture camper stands on Mt. Annupuri with Mt. Yotei in the background

Weeklong, screen-free camps in Niseko offer hands-on outdoor activities and international friendships in Hokkaido's natural setting.

- Eddie Guillemette, CEO of MnK Niseko, HOKKAIDO , JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EdVenture , Niseko 's leading summer and winter camp provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new residential summer camp, with weekly programs running from June 22 through August 30, 2025. Building on 13 years of experience providing day camp programs, EdVenture, a division of Midori no Ki K.K. (MnK Niseko), delivers an English-immersive overnight program designed for children aged 7–17. The program will operate from the brand-new, purpose-built EdVenture Activity Center and Lodges, featuring dedicated student accommodation, a spacious dining hall, indoor activity areas, and a central hub for nature-based learning.The camp program offers a full week of English immersion and outdoor adventure in the stunning natural surroundings of Niseko, Hokkaido. Activities include hiking, rafting, biking, yoga, cooking, orienteering, creative tinkering projects, and leadership challenges - fostering resilience, teamwork, and personal growth."We're thrilled to launch our overnight programs and give families a safe, supportive, and exciting option for summer in Hokkaido," said Jack Woods, Resort Manager at EdVenture Niseko.The overnight programs are thoughtfully organized by age and experience level, with activities led in English by an international team of experienced instructors. The camps are designed to be inclusive for all language abilities, with staff also speaking Japanese, Chinese, and various dialects to support clear, visual, and hands-on communication throughout the week.To learn more and register for EdVenture's overnight summer camps in Hokkaido, visit edventureniseko/summer/residential-programs.###About EdVenture NisekoSince 2012, EdVenture Niseko, a division of Midori no Ki K.K. (MnK), has provided outdoor camp experiences for children and families in the natural beauty of Hokkaido. Based in Niseko, the program offers both family-oriented and fully independent camps designed to inspire growth through nature, adventure, and community.

