Careoregon And Health Share Of Oregon Notify Members Of Privacy Incident


2025-06-03 09:15:38
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOregon and Health Share of Oregon are notifying individuals about a privacy incident that involved the disclosure of certain members' personal information.

On April 4, 2025, CareOregon discovered that documents containing personal information were mailed to the wrong address. These documents were intended for a local hospital and its affiliated clinics.

The information disclosed included:

  • Member first and last names
  • Health plan name
  • Member ID number
  • Internal claim number
  • Clinic or provider name

No Social Security numbers or financial information were included in the disclosure.

CareOregon immediately investigated the incident and took corrective actions, including:

  • Implementing additional safeguards for address verification
  • Enhancing training for staff handling member correspondence
  • Updating internal processes to prevent future occurrences

What Members Can Do

While the risk of identity theft is believed to be low, CareOregon encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant. Members are advised to:

  • Monitor account statements for unusual or suspicious activity
  • Review credit reports regularly at annualcreditreport or by calling 877-322-8228
  • Consider placing a fraud alert with any of the three major credit bureaus

Contact information for the credit reporting agencies is listed below:

TransUnion
877-322-8228 | transunion

Experian
888-397-3742 | experian

Equifax
866-349-5191 | equifax

Questions or Concerns

Members with questions may contact Health Share of Oregon Customer Service at 1-888-519-3845.

CareOregon and Health Share remain committed to safeguarding member privacy and continuing to deliver high-quality health care services with integrity and transparency.

SOURCE CareOregon, Inc.

