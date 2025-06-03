Labor Law Attorneys, At Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Lawsuit Against Target Corporation, For Alleged Failure To Pay Employees' Full Wages
California Labor Code § 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement. Plaintiff was paid on an hourly basis. Therefore, Plaintiff's wage statements should reflect all applicable hourly rates during the pay period and the total hours worked, and the applicable pay period in which the wages were earned pursuant to California Labor Code Section 226(a). Allegedly, the wage statements Defendant provided to Plaintiff failed to identify such information.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Target Corporation, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**
Media Contact
Nicholas De Blouw
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
(800) 568-8020
[email protected]
SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment