Carlyle Completes Sale Of Newton Gold Project To Axcap Ventures Inc.
|Milestone
|Share Payment
|Cash Payment
|2,000,000 oz Au (Measured or Indicated Resource)
|2,500,000 shares
|$250,000
|3,000,000 oz Au (Measured or Indicated Resource)
|5,000,000 shares
|$250,000
|Completion of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study
|5,000,000 shares
|$500,000
|Completion of Bankable Feasibility Study
|10,000,000 shares
|$1,000,000
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Initial Payment Shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions as follows: 25% will become freely tradable on August 3, 2025; an additional 25% will become freely tradable every two months thereafter, with the final 25% becoming freely tradable on June 3, 2026. The Secondary Payment Shares will also be subject to voluntary resale restrictions as follows: 25% will become freely tradable four months following the date of issuance; an additional 25% will become freely tradable each subsequent month, with the final 25% becoming freely tradable seven months after issuance. Additionally, the Payment Warrants, Initial Payment Shares, and Secondary Payment Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Further, in connection with the Transaction Axcap paid a finder's fee by the issuance of 1,212,500 common shares of Axcap (the " Finder Shares ") to an arm's length finder, which 587,500 Finder Shares was issued upon the closing of the Transaction and 625,000 Finder Shares will be issued upon issuance of the Secondary Payment Shares, subject to applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. The Finder Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Quesnel Gold Project located in the Cariboo Mining Division, 30 kilometers northeast of Quesnel in central B.C, holds the option to acquire 100% undivided interest in the Nicola East Mining Project, located approximately 25 kilometers east of the mining town of Merritt, B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC", on the OTC Market under the ticker "CCCFF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.
"Morgan Good"
Morgan Good
Chief Executive Officer
For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
Morgan Good, CEO and Director
T: 604-715-4751
E: ...
W:
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of Carlyle regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the issuance of the Secondary Payment Shares and the milestone payments pursuant to the Agreement; the expected benefits of the Transaction to Carlyle; that Axcap will issue the remaining Finder Shares; or complete the disclosed Milestones and make the payments to Carlyle related thereto.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the benefits of the Transaction or the prospects of the Newton Project; managements expectations regarding the Newton Project may prove to be inaccurate; and adverse regulatory changes or other changes impacting Carlyle's business plans and ability to achieve its business objectives.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Carlyle has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Transaction will result in the benefits for Carlyle as currently anticipated by management; and that Carlyle will be able to carry out its business plans and achieve its business objectives, as currently anticipated by management. Although management of Carlyle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Carlyle Commodities Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment