Careoregon Notifies Members Of Privacy Incident

PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOregon, Jackson Care Connect and Columbia Pacific CCO are notifying individuals about a privacy incident that involved the disclosure of certain members' personal information.

On April 4, 2025, CareOregon discovered that documents containing personal information were mailed to the wrong address. These documents were intended for a local hospital and its affiliated clinics.

The information disclosed included:



Member first and last names

Health plan name

Member ID number

Internal claim number Clinic or provider name

No Social Security numbers or financial information were included in the disclosure.

CareOregon immediately investigated the incident and took corrective actions, including:



Implementing additional safeguards for address verification

Enhancing training for staff handling member correspondence Updating internal processes to prevent future occurrences

What Members Can Do

While the risk of identity theft is believed to be low, CareOregon encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant. Members are advised to:



Monitor account statements for unusual or suspicious activity

Review credit reports regularly at annualcreditreport or by calling 877-322-8228 Consider placing a fraud alert with any of the three major credit bureaus

Contact information for the credit reporting agencies is listed below:

TransUnion

877-322-8228 | transunion

Experian

888-397-3742 | experian

Equifax

866-349-5191 | equifax

Questions or Concerns

Jackson Care Connect members with questions may contact Customer Service at 458-212-2025 888-519-3845. Columbia Pacific CCO members with questions may contact Customer Service at 503-470-2170. CareOregon members with questions may contact Customer Service at 503-334-0134.

CareOregon remains committed to safeguarding member privacy and continuing to deliver high-quality health care services with integrity and transparency.

SOURCE CareOregon, Inc.

