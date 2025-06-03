Careoregon Notifies Members Of Privacy Incident
PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOregon, Jackson Care Connect and Columbia Pacific CCO are notifying individuals about a privacy incident that involved the disclosure of certain members' personal information.
On April 4, 2025, CareOregon discovered that documents containing personal information were mailed to the wrong address. These documents were intended for a local hospital and its affiliated clinics.
The information disclosed included:
-
Member first and last names
Health plan name
Member ID number
Internal claim number
Clinic or provider name
No Social Security numbers or financial information were included in the disclosure.
CareOregon immediately investigated the incident and took corrective actions, including:
-
Implementing additional safeguards for address verification
Enhancing training for staff handling member correspondence
Updating internal processes to prevent future occurrences
What Members Can Do
While the risk of identity theft is believed to be low, CareOregon encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant. Members are advised to:
-
Monitor account statements for unusual or suspicious activity
Review credit reports regularly at annualcreditreport or by calling 877-322-8228
Consider placing a fraud alert with any of the three major credit bureaus
Contact information for the credit reporting agencies is listed below:
TransUnion
877-322-8228 | transunion
Experian
888-397-3742 | experian
Equifax
866-349-5191 | equifax
Questions or Concerns
Jackson Care Connect members with questions may contact Customer Service at 458-212-2025 888-519-3845. Columbia Pacific CCO members with questions may contact Customer Service at 503-470-2170. CareOregon members with questions may contact Customer Service at 503-334-0134.
CareOregon remains committed to safeguarding member privacy and continuing to deliver high-quality health care services with integrity and transparency.
