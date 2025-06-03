Dickey's Barbecue Puts Franchisee Success In The Spotlight: Addressing Industry Challenges And Highlighting Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Despite unprecedented obstacles, Dickey's emphasizes the importance of analyzing empirical evidence and understanding franchise system intricacies. Consistency and brand integrity remain paramount, with all locations upholding the same great taste. Concerns about supplier costs are mitigated by collective purchasing power and proprietary products, ensuring both quality and favorable pricing. Strategic partnerships with national distributors further guarantee product integrity, food safety, and efficient recall procedures.

“Using specific suppliers ensures product consistency and integrity, which is fundamental to the Dickey's brand,” says Dickey's CEO Laura Dickey.“By leveraging group purchasing power, we are able to secure prices that are generally better than market, providing significant savings for our owner-operators and ensuring built-in food safety mechanisms concerning recalls and liability issues”

Key to franchisee success is active participation and adherence to the established business model. Dickey's highlights that franchisees who engage fully in operational management, reinvest in their business and community, and comply with model requirements experience long-term profitability. Successful franchisees typically have 25-year agreements with profitable sales transactions.

“At Dickey's, we are committed to evolving and adapting, as evidenced during the pandemic when additional revenue streams were created for our owner-operators through new concepts,” said Ms. Dickey.“Responsiveness and flexibility are key to our partnerships with owner-operators and their success.”

Instances of franchisee non-compliance leading to business failure are addressed, with the emphasis placed on adherence to proven models. Dickey's acknowledges that deviating from successful practices can result in operational difficulties, and business failure, underscoring the importance of partnership and mutual respect.

“Surround yourself with great people, save for a rainy day, and take ownership of your success. As a franchisee, you control your own destiny. Success or failure is up to you,” said Josh Wise, Dickey's multi-unit franchisee from Newark, Ohio.“Dickey's has given me the opportunity to follow my dream, create something unique, and make a lasting impact in my community. For anyone looking to be their own boss, franchising is the way to do it.”

Looking to the future, Dickey's sees promising recovery trends, including sales growth, increased customer transactions, and robust franchise sales. Evidence-based optimism and demonstrated resilience during challenging periods, such as the recent pandemic, highlight the strength of the business model and digital infrastructure. A commitment to continuous evolution and adaptation, including strategic pivots and development of supplementary revenue streams, ensures the longevity and success of the partnership with owner-operators.

“At Dickey's, we are committed to evolving and adapting, as evidenced during the pandemic when additional revenue streams were created for our owner-operators through new concepts,” said Ms. Dickey.“Responsiveness and flexibility are key to our partnerships with owner-operators and their success.”

“Dickey's felt like the perfect fit-a family-owned franchise with a rich legacy and delicious barbecue,” said Nidhi Bhatt, Dickey's Franchisee in Brooksville, Florida. “The training I received from Dickey's was transformative. It gave me the tools and confidence to run the business independently, Having my husband's support has been invaluable, but I'm proud to say I now run the business independently. It's rewarding to show my kids what's possible with hard work and determination.”

More than one hundred Dickey's Franchisees share their personal experiences with the brand in their own words in articles and video testimonials here .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit . For franchise opportunities, visit .

CONTACT: Louisa Garrett Dickey's Barbecue Pit ...