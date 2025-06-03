Elon Musk Slams Trump's Spending Bill, Calls It 'Pork-Filled ... Disgusting Abomination' White House Responds
The criticism came days after the president gave him a celebratory Oval Office farewell that marked the end of his work for the administration, where he spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency.What Elon Musk said?
"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk posted on X.“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
The tech billionaire followed his criticism with a threat aimed at Republicans.
"In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," he wrote in another X post.Also Read | Elon Musk's father advises him to 'get some rest', 'visit India'; here's WHY
It marks a sharp shift for Musk, who spent over $250 million backing Trump's campaign last year. Once vowing to target Republicans not loyal enough to Trump, he's now urging voters to oppose those pushing the president's key agenda. However, it's unclear how Musk will follow through on his criticism. He recently said he would spend "a lot less" on political campaigns, though he left the door open to political involvement "if I see a reason."What did the White House say?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed aside the criticism.
“The President already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he's sticking to it,” she told reporters on Tuesday.Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla not keen on making in India under EV incentive plan: Minister
A few days back, Musk expressed disappointment with the spending package, citing concerns about budget deficits and its impact on government efficiency efforts. He later stepped down from his role as a "special government employee" with the Department of Government Efficiency, formally cutting ties with the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies)
