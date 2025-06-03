CAPREIT Announces Results Of 2025 Annual And Special General Meeting
|Nominee
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
|Lori-Ann Beausoleil
|112,171,872
|99.80%
|220,024
|0.20%
|Gina Parvaneh Cody
|108,717,949
|96.73%
|3,673,947
|3.27%
|Mark Kenney
|106,907,142
|95.12%
|5,484,754
|4.88%
|Gervais Levasseur
|110,115,731
|97.97%
|2,276,165
|2.03%
|Ken Silver
|110,107,465
|97.97%
|2,284,431
|2.03%
|Jennifer Stoddart
|110,036,969
|97.90%
|2,354,927
|2.10%
|Elaine Todres
|106,412,821
|94.68%
|5,979,075
|5.32%
|René Tremblay
|110,190,230
|98.04%
|2,201,666
|1.96%
|David Wesik
|110,211,572
|98.06%
|2,180,324
|1.94%
Appointment of Auditors
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Withheld
| % Votes
Withheld
| Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
|112,800,122
|99.94%
|71,960
|0.06%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Against
| % Votes
Against
|102,898,491
|91.55%
|9,493,279
|8.45%
Reconfirmation of the Unitholders' Rights Plan Agreement
CAPREIT's unitholders' rights plan agreement was reconfirmed.
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Against
| % Votes
Against
|109,111,480
|97.08%
|3,280,291
|2.92%
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at .
For more information, please contact:
| CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404
| CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009
| CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544
