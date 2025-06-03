Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya spoke to his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani to congratulate his country on being elected by the UN General Assembly as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027.

NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly elected five new non-permanent members of the Security Council namely Bahrain, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Latvia and Columbia for the mandate between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2027.

MAMANA -- A visiting Kuwaiti official affirmed necessity of exchanging expertise at the Gulf and international levels to upgrade legislations and laws of alternative penalties.

MAKKA -- The Secretary-General of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Fahad Al-Mandil, said that volunteers will provide humanitarian support, emergency services, and volunteer services to Kuwaiti pilgrims during their performance of the Hajj rituals this season, contributing to their comfort and safety.

GENEVA -- The Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Major General Talal Al-Roumi participated in the opening of the 8th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, which is being held in the Swiss city of Geneva. (end) mb