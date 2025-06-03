Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
NEW YORK -- The UN General Assembly elected five new non-permanent members of the Security Council namely Bahrain, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Latvia and Columbia for the mandate between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2027.
MAMANA -- A visiting Kuwaiti official affirmed necessity of exchanging expertise at the Gulf and international levels to upgrade legislations and laws of alternative penalties.
MAKKA -- The Secretary-General of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Fahad Al-Mandil, said that volunteers will provide humanitarian support, emergency services, and volunteer services to Kuwaiti pilgrims during their performance of the Hajj rituals this season, contributing to their comfort and safety.
GENEVA -- The Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Major General Talal Al-Roumi participated in the opening of the 8th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, which is being held in the Swiss city of Geneva. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment