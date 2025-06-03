Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moerlein Lager House Presents: Blockbuster Movie Nights A Family-Friendly Summer Series


2025-06-03 08:04:56
(MENAFN- GetNews) Moerlein Lager House invites families and movie lovers of all ages to experience Blockbuster Movie Nights, a brand-new summer tradition featuring free outdoor movies, full-service dining, and unforgettable midweek fun.



On select Wednesdays when the Cincinnati Reds are out of town, the Moerlein Lager House transforms its event lawn into a magical movie experience under the stars-or indoors in case of rain.

Guests are encouraged to reserve a table in advance for an evening of blockbuster entertainment, family-style dinner specials, classic movie snacks, and Moerlein's full menu-all with full-service at your table for groups up to eight.

Summer 2025 Movie Lineup – All Films Begin at 7:00 PM:

  • Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo) – Wednesday, June 11
  • Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone – Wednesday, July 2
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Wednesday, July 16
  • Captain America: Brave New World – Wednesday, July 23
  • Black Widow (Starring Scarlett Johansson) – Wednesday, August 6

What to Expect:

  • Reserved tables with full-service dining
  • Family-style dinner specials, kids' meals & Moerlein's signature dishes
  • Freshly popped kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheddar popcorn
  • A giant screen experience in a vibrant riverfront setting



