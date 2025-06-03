Moerlein Lager House Presents: Blockbuster Movie Nights A Family-Friendly Summer Series
On select Wednesdays when the Cincinnati Reds are out of town, the Moerlein Lager House transforms its event lawn into a magical movie experience under the stars-or indoors in case of rain.
Guests are encouraged to reserve a table in advance for an evening of blockbuster entertainment, family-style dinner specials, classic movie snacks, and Moerlein's full menu-all with full-service at your table for groups up to eight.
Summer 2025 Movie Lineup – All Films Begin at 7:00 PM:
Wicked (Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo) – Wednesday, June 11
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone – Wednesday, July 2
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – Wednesday, July 16
Captain America: Brave New World – Wednesday, July 23
Black Widow (Starring Scarlett Johansson) – Wednesday, August 6
What to Expect:
Reserved tables with full-service dining
Family-style dinner specials, kids' meals & Moerlein's signature dishes
Freshly popped kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheddar popcorn
A giant screen experience in a vibrant riverfront setting
Legal Disclaimer:
