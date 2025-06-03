Moerlein Lager House And German Embassy To Host German Soccer Fan Meetups In Cincinnati During Club World Cup
As two German football powerhouses- FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund -compete on the world stage at the Club World Cup , soccer fans in Cincinnati are invited to unite in support and celebration at the Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, next to Great American Ball Park and along the scenic Ohio River in The Banks.
These German Soccer Fan Meetups will highlight Cincinnati's deep cultural ties with Munich, its sister city, through two themed weekends of soccer, culture, and camaraderie. Join fellow fans on:
-
June 13–15 in support of FC Bayern Munich
-
June 21–22 in support of BVB Borussia Dortmund
Each event will run daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM , featuring:
-
Team-themed bars and décor
-
A Human Foosball game -teams of five can play for free (Pickup tournaments and games on the hour)
-
Authentic Munich and Dortmund beers
-
Appearances and insights from German Embassy representatives , offering information on tourism, business, cultural exchange, and more
“We are really excited to showcase Cincinnati's Riverfront, Smale Riverfront Park, The Banks, and the Moerlein Lager House to all soccer fans in this unique way,” said Greg Hardman , Managing Member of the Moerlein Lager House.“This is more than a fan gathering-it's a celebration of shared passion and international friendship.”
“Soccer is more than a sport-it's a cultural bridge,” said Steven Hartlaub of the German Information Center USA.“We're thrilled to join Moerlein Lager House in bringing the spirit of German football to Cincinnati, and to highlight the connections between our countries.”
Join us in cheering for two of Germany's greatest football clubs, connecting communities through the universal language of sport.
For directions and more information, visit:
See Facebook Events Page for additional up to date information: Soccer Fan Meetup with Human Foosball Weekends, Team Theme Days, during Club World Cup in Cincy | Facebook
About Moerlein Lager House
Prominently situated in Smale Riverfront Park adjacent to the Banks lifestyle development, the Moerlein Lager House offers a guest experience unlike any other – a working microbrewery, delectable fare, and beautiful views of the Ohio riverfront including Great American Ballpark and Paycor Stadium. It is a premier destination for Cincinnatians and out of town guests .
The Moerlein Lager House is located at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Phone number is 513-421-2337. Web address
