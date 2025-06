Brookfield Renewable To Issue C$250 Million Of Green Subordinated Hybrid Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

BROOKFIELD, News, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (“Brookfield Renewable”) today announced that it has agreed to issue C$250 million aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Hybrid Notes due September 10, 2055 (the“Hybrid Notes”).

The Hybrid Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.373% and reset every five years starting on September 10, 2030 at an annual rate equal to the five-year Government of Canada yield, plus a spread of 2.459%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, will be the issuer of the Hybrid Notes, which will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and certain of its key holding subsidiaries.

The Hybrid Notes will be issued pursuant to a base shelf prospectus dated September 8, 2023 and a related prospectus supplement to be dated June 4, 2025. The issue is expected to close on or about June 10, 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Hybrid Notes will represent Brookfield Renewable's seventeenth green labelled corporate securities issuance in North America and the sixth issuance under Brookfield Renewable's 2024 Green Financing Framework (the“Green Financing Framework”). Brookfield Renewable intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Hybrid Notes to fund Eligible Investments (as defined in the Green Financing Framework), including to repay indebtedness incurred in respect thereof. The Green Financing Framework is available on Brookfield Renewable's website and described in the prospectus supplement in respect of the offering.

The Hybrid Notes are being offered through a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities, and including Desjardins, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and iA Private Wealth Inc.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Our renewable power portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities and our sustainable solutions assets include our investment in a leading global nuclear services business and a portfolio of investments in carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas, materials recycling and eFuels manufacturing capacity, among others.

Investors can access the portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power and transition company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management.