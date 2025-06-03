Amnesty International Calls For Global Action To End Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Geneva: Amnesty International has urged world nations to reject Israel's humanitarian aid strategy in Gaza, denouncing its use as a weapon of war. The organization called for immediate international intervention to end what it described as genocide against Palestinians.
In a statement on Tuesday, Amnesty International asserted that the international community has allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to persist for far too long.
It emphasized that deliberately starving civilians constitutes a war crime that must be halted immediately.
-
UN says 'deadly attacks' around Gaza aid sites 'a war crime'
Palestinian children wait with others for food at a distribution point in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
The organization highlighted that as an occupying power, Israel is legally obligated to provide essential supplies to Gaza's population. It also condemned the recent shooting of starving Palestinians near an aid distribution site in Rafah, calling it a horrific incident that warrants an urgent and independent investigation.
Amnesty International further stated that the international community has allowed this humanitarian disaster and genocide to continue for far too long. The use of starvation as a method of warfare is a war crime, and the world must act swiftly to put an end to it.
The organization stressed the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid through secure and efficient channels that uphold civilian dignity. It also called for an immediate halt to arms supplies to Israel and urged global pressure to lift the inhumane blockade on Gaza without restrictions or conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment