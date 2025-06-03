Qatari Pilgrims Head To Mina For Day Of Tarwiyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Makkah

Makkah: Wednesday morning, a number of Qatari pilgrims, under the official umbrella of the Qatar Hajj mission, will proceed to Mina to observe the Day of Tarwiyah, spending the night there in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This marks their final preparations before heading to Arafat the next morning for the pinnacle of Hajj rituals, which continues until sunset on Thursday, the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah.



The Qatar Hajj Mission has completed all organizational and logistical arrangements for the pilgrims' transfer to Mina, ensuring that all designated camps meet the highest standards. The plan prioritizes smooth movement, safety, and comfort, guaranteeing the best possible services during their stay.



This mobilization is part of a carefully coordinated plan developed in collaboration with the Communications and Support Unit, the Pilgrim Services Unit, and relevant Saudi authorities, ensuring an orderly and secure start to the sacred pilgrimage.



After spending the night in Mina, Qatari pilgrims will head to Arafat on Thursday morning, while other pilgrims will travel directly from their accommodations in Makkah to Arafat for the essential standing ritual, the most significant pillar of Hajj.



As the sun sets on the Day of Arafat, pilgrims will proceed to Muzdalifah to pray Maghrib and Isha combined (delayed), gather pebbles, and then make their way to Mina to perform the symbolic stoning of Jamarat Al-Aqaba, followed by Tawaf Al-Ifadah and the sacrificial rite, either personally or through authorized Saudi entities.