Julie Kendall Featured In Exclusive Interview On Innovation, Advocacy, And Real-World Impact

Julie Kendall MaineCommunications and technology professional shares insights on career growth, resilience, and making a difference through service

KITTERY, ME - June 3, 2025 - Julie Kendall, a seasoned communications and technology expert with a passion for community service, is the focus of a newly published online interview titled "Staying Connected: How Julie Kendall Balances Innovation, Advocacy, and Real-World Solutions." The feature offers readers a rare, in-depth look at how Julie's career and personal values have been shaped by her commitment to meaningful, people-centered work.

The interview traces Julie's professional journey from her decade-long role at GlobaFone/East Coast Satellite Communications, where she provided critical communications solutions to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, to her more recent work managing client relationships in the cutting-edge robotics industry at UVD Robots. Throughout her career, Julie has maintained a clear focus: using technology not just for convenience or profit, but to solve real-world problems in disaster response, healthcare, and beyond.

"I think practical first-what need are we solving?" Julie shares during the interview. "The best ideas stay simple and directly support the people you're trying to serve."

Beyond her corporate career, the feature highlights Julie's commitment to advocacy, particularly her years of volunteer service with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in New Hampshire. From 2010 to 2017, Julie worked to represent and protect the interests of children facing difficult family circumstances, bringing a deeply human element to her understanding of communication and responsibility.

The article dives into Julie's unique philosophy on leadership, productivity, and resilience. She discusses the importance of listening over speaking, the value of taking thoughtful pauses during overwhelming times, and how true innovation is often less about technology itself and more about the people it impacts.

Throughout the interview, readers see a portrait of someone who approaches both career and community work with equal passion, blending technical expertise with a strong moral compass.

About Julie Kendall

Julie Kendall is a communications and technology professional based in Kittery, Maine, with extensive experience working alongside Fortune 500 companies and government agencies in critical operations support. She has managed client relationships in sectors ranging from satellite communications to healthcare robotics and has volunteered as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) to advocate for children in need. Julie is passionate about bridging technology with meaningful service and continues to champion solutions that put people first.

