Best-Selling Author Robert J. Smith Announces Three New Books Following Record-Breaking Success

MENAFN - GetNews)Smith Profits today announced the upcoming release of three new books by CEO Robert J. Smith, MFA, following his unprecedented success with multiple #1 Best Sellers. The new titles: "EVERYTHING YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT INCREASING BUSINESS AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK," "HOW TO REACH #1: IN ANY PROFESSION," and the nonprofit "JUNIOR PATRIOTS," series "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" - are all expected to achieve #1 Best Seller rankings.







Smith's previous books in his INFLUENCE IN ACTION SERIES outranked works by legendary figures including Adam Smith, Edward Bernays, and W. Edwards Deming.

Influence In Action Gains Proven Results and Drives Sales - Book Trailer

Video Link:

His contribution to SALES GENIUS #1 topped Jordan Belfort's "WAY OF THE WOLF: STRAIGHT LINE SELLING" on bestseller lists in both the United States and in the United Kingdom.

"Our entire business is built on results," says Smith. "Smith Profits' proprietary strategies are the same that we used to gain #1 Rankings with such household names as Mobil Oil, Coca-Cola, The Equitable, Mutual of New York (MONY), and AXA Financial."

The most ambitious of Smith's new initiatives is the JUNIOR PATRIOTS series, which aims to transform American students into published authors while instilling patriotic values. This nonprofit program addresses what Smith identifies as a critical gap in today's educational landscape.

"American Patriotism has been in steep decline over the past several decades," Smith explained. "Junior Patriots was founded to provide children and young adults the opportunity to think and act for themselves. To display their patriotism and become #1 Best Selling Authors to help inspire them to great achievements in both school and in their future careers."







Smith Profits has set an ambitious goal of transforming 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025, expanding to 10,000 in 2026. To achieve this scale, the company has established strategic partnerships.

"We've partnered with larger publishing companies to handle the volume," said Smith. "We are also partnering with both public and private schools, Boys and Girls Clubs, JROTC, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Future Farmers of America, Civil Air Patrol, Naval Sea Cadets, Marine League Corps, Little League, and other youth organizations."

Smith's approach to publishing draws directly from his experience achieving #1 Rankings with Fortune 500 companies. "Working with those Fortune 500 companies taught me that results matter more than anything else. Production and rankings matter. Each day, we win or we lose based on the results we achieve. Business is a zero sum game, where we have to keep score. There are no participation trophies in American business."

His upcoming book "HOW TO REACH #1: IN ANY PROFESSION" features insights from champion coaches Scotty Bowman and Jud Heathcote, along with business leaders John Morgan, Forbes Riley, and Kelsey Ramsden. Smith was inspired to write this book after his success with Mutual of New York, aka MONY.

"I was inspired after reaching #1 with MONY, long after Tommy James reached #1 with the hit song MONY MONY and Billy Idol hit #1 with his MONY MONY cover," Smith said. "Readers can use the proven strategies in HOW TO REACH #1 and apply the same methods in order to reach #1 themselves, just as these greats and others have. Just as I, myself have done, and continue to do."

The business impact of Smith's methodology is substantial. Clients featured on major network television affiliates have seen aggregate sales increases of 51%. Those achieving #1 Best Seller status have increased both the number and fees of speaking engagements, along with higher customer engagement and referrals.

Smith's new book, "EVERYTHING YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT INCREASING BUSINESS AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK," parodies the 1969 #1 Best Seller "EVERYTHING YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT LOVE MAKING BUT WERE AFRAID TO ASK." The book addresses critical business topics that entrepreneurs often avoid or mishandle.

"This book covers all of the topics that business owners either avoid, or just plain foul up," Smith explained. "I covered each of these in a series of movie and television themed articles in Forbes from 2023-2024. These topics include marketing, sales, jingles, logos, taglines, slogans, leveraging the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) and the media, magazine and news articles, persuasive comic books, the psychology of influence on the American buyer, and many other topics."

Smith Profits' guaranteed approach to creating #1 Best Selling authors has proven effective across many industries. The company has increased profits for small businesses by an average of $1,445,000.00 per year through its comprehensive authority-building strategies.

"Smith has reached #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies," said a company spokesperson. "He's been helping others do the same for decades and can turn anyone into a #1 Best Selling Author and help them gain guaranteed media coverage."

All three new books are scheduled for release in 2025 and will be available through major retailers and the Smith Profits websites.







About Smith Profits:

Smith Profits, headquartered in Winter Garden, Florida, specializes in business consulting, publishing, and PR. Founded in 2010 by Robert J. Smith, MFA, the company helps clients increase authority and brand visibility to drive sales, revenues, and profits. Smith Profits offers GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book Series creation. Smith Earned #1 Worldwide Production Rankings with major brands including Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial.

For more information, visit .