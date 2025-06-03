How To Get Cheap Creed 2025 Concert Tickets Online Using Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets For All Levels Of Seating

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rock out with Creed in 2025 for less! Use promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets to save 10% on all seating levels, from front-row to lawn seats. Grab the cheapest Creed 2025 tickets now and experience the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival live!"Save on Creed 2025 concert tickets with promo code CITY10 at CapitalCityTickets! Get cheap tickets for the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival and select tour dates. Choose from all seating levels, from floor to lawn, and enjoy 10% off at checkout. Shop early for the best deals, backed by a 100% guarantee. Visit CapitalCityTickets now to secure your affordable Creed tickets!

Creed, the iconic rock band known for hits like“Higher,”“My Own Prison,” and“With Arms Wide Open,” is hitting the road in 2025 for their highly anticipated Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival and select tour dates. Fans eager to experience their electrifying performances can score affordable tickets online at CapitalCityTickets, with extra savings using the promo code CITY10. This guide will walk you through how to get cheap Creed 2025 tickets, highlight the benefits of shopping at CapitalCityTickets, and provide a list of confirmed tour dates to plan your concert experience.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Creed 2025 Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering competitive prices, a wide selection of seating options, and a seamless buying experience. Here's why it's the go-to platform for Creed fans:

Affordable Prices: Tickets start at budget-friendly rates, often below face value, compared to primary platforms.

Exclusive Promo Code Savings: Use CITY10 at checkout to save 10% on all seating levels, from front-row to upper-tier seats.

Wide Selection: Choose from floor seats, VIP packages, or lawn tickets, catering to every budget and preference.

100% Buyer Guarantee: Every purchase is backed by a money-back guarantee, ensuring authentic tickets and secure transactions.

Instant Delivery: Many tickets are available for instant download or mobile entry, perfect for last-minute buyers.

Follow these simple steps to secure discounted Creed tickets for their 2025 tour:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Go to the Creed 2025 tour page on CapitalCityTickets.

Select Your Concert Date: Browse the list of tour dates and venues to find a show near you or your preferred location.

Choose Your Seats: Pick from available seating options, including premium floor seats, mid-level, or budget-friendly upper-tier or lawn seats.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: At checkout, enter the promo code CITY10 to instantly reduce your ticket cost by 10%.

Complete Your Purchase: Finalize your order through the secure checkout process, with tickets delivered via instant download or mobile entry.

Pro Tip: Book early for high-demand shows like the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival to secure the best seats and avoid price surges. Subscribing to CapitalCityTickets's newsletter can also unlock additional deals and flash sale alerts.

To get the cheapest Creed tickets online, consider these strategies:

Shop Early or Last Minute: Tickets are often cheapest during general on-sale periods or closer to the event if seats remain unsold.

Opt for Weekday Shows: Concerts on weekdays typically have lower demand, resulting in lower prices.

Choose General Admission or Lawn Seats: These are usually the most affordable options, especially for festivals or amphitheater shows.

Check for Presale Options: Join fan clubs or use credit card presales for early access, then apply CITY10 on CapitalCityTickets for secondary market deals.

Compare Prices: While CapitalCityTickets offers competitive rates, cross-check with other platforms for sold-out shows, but note that CITY10 is exclusive to CapitalCityTickets.

Creed 2025 Tour Dates and Venues

Creed's 2025 tour includes the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival and select concert dates. Below is a list of confirmed tour dates and venues based on the latest available information:

July 09 - Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena

July 11 - Syracuse, N.Y. at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 12 - Camden, N.J. at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 15 - Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 - Scranton, Pa. at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 - Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

July 22 - Hartford, Ct. at Xfinity Theatre

July 24 - Charleston, S.C. at Credit One Stadium

July 26 - New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center

July 27 - Memphis, Tenn. at FedExForum

July 29 - Wichita, Kan. at INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 01 - Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 02 - Ridgedale, Mo. at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Aug. 04 - Albuquerque, N.M. at Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 06 - Chula Vista, Calif. at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 - Palm Desert, Calif. at Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

Aug. 09 - Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 - Stateline, Nev. at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 13 - Ridgefield, Wash. at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Auburn, Wash. at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Aug. 19 - Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Aug. 20 - Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

Note: Additional tour dates may be announced. Check CapitalCityTickets or Creed's official website for updates on new shows, venues, and ticket availability.

Why Creed's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Creed, formed in 1994 in Tallahassee, Florida, is renowned for their powerful post-grunge and alternative rock sound, blending heavy guitar riffs with Scott Stapp's iconic vocals. With over 28 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, their live shows deliver an electrifying atmosphere with fan-favorite hits like“One Last Breath,”“My Sacrifice,” and“Higher.” The Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival promises a high-energy experience, potentially featuring support acts and a mix of classic and new material, making it a must-see for rock fans.

What to Expect at a Creed Concert

Setlist: Expect a mix of classics like“Higher,”“My Own Prison,” and“With Arms Wide Open,” with possible new tracks if a new album is released.

Atmosphere: Creed concerts are known for passionate crowds singing along to anthemic rock performances, creating an unforgettable vibe.

Duration: Shows typically last 2 to 2.5 hours, including opening acts and an encore.

Secure Your Creed 2025 Tickets Today

Don't miss your chance to see Creed live in 2025 at unbeatable prices. By shopping at CapitalCityTickets and using promo code CITY10, you can save 10% on all seating levels, from front-row to lawn seats. With a 100% buyer guarantee, instant ticket delivery, and a user-friendly platform, CapitalCityTickets is your top choice for affordable Creed tickets. Visit the site now, check the latest tour dates, and secure your spot for an epic rock experience!