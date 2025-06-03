St. Louis, MO - Quantum Squint has officially rebranded its flagship product LeapARMM to SimpleFix , marking a pivotal evolution in how modern vulnerabilities are detected and resolved in the age of artificial intelligence. Spearheaded by CEO and Co-Founder Cory Mack , SimpleFix is a zero-day defense system tailored for today's most complex digital infrastructures-designed to catch what other technologies miss.

SimpleFix was born out of a high-stakes week-long hackathon, where the founding team uncovered glaring vulnerabilities within the logistics sector. Rather than walk away, they built a product line that actively defends real users from real threats. Since then, their findings have led to multiple high-impact alerts, including a recent medium-risk vulnerability in Cisco's communication systems , now listed in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

"We're not just here to alert companies after the fact. We're here to prevent digital disasters before they happen," said Mack. "AI gives us an edge-we use it to interpret, predict, and proactively respond to weaknesses that even the most seasoned security teams might miss."

With a mission to empower the next generation of bug bounty hunters , the team behind SimpleFix is calling for a shift in the cybersecurity space. "Just like the WNBA saw a shift overnight, we believe there's room for ethical hackers to finally get their due," said Mack. "We're creating tools that make vulnerability hunting scalable, scientific, and fair."

One of the hardest challenges? Being ignored. "When companies don't acknowledge a bug, but we know the binary proves otherwise-that's the tension we live in. And more often than not, the bug blows up, and suddenly our email inbox is full."

SimpleFix doesn't just detect regressions-it simplifies the entire process of patching and resolution. Through optical scanning , AI-aided binary interpretation , and inversion logic , SimpleFix identifies weaknesses down to the pixel or code level and suggests immediate remedies-before damage can occur.

The company's rebrand comes with a renewed focus on accessibility. "Washington D.C. is now encouraging non-technical professionals to get into cybersecurity. We're proof that with the right tools, anyone can contribute," said Mack. "Our mission is to make defense as intuitive as it is intelligent."

About Quantum Squint

Quantum Squint is a St. Louis-based cybersecurity company committed to redefining digital defense through intelligent automation and ethical hacking. Its flagship product, SimpleFix, delivers zero-day protection for developers, enterprises, and high-risk infrastructure.