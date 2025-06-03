VANNGO Releases“Hunger For Love” Newest Single For A World Starved For Love And Real Connection

Los Angeles, CA - June 3, 2025 - After his first two singes that carved out a uniquely raspy voice equal parts cinematic and unapologetic, indie rocker VANNGO returns with his emotionally charged release:“HUNGER FOR LOVE.”

This new single doesn't beg for attention, it kicks the door in and invites you to feel something against a smoky backdrop of harmonica and Rhodes keys, HUNGER FOR LOVE opens like a confession and lands like a collision. Gritty guitars, thunderous drums, and VANNGO's unmistakable vocal worn, raw, and magnetic cut through the noise.

“This isn't a heartbreak song,” VANNGO says.“It's about what comes before that gnawing, restless ache to be understood, to be felt, to matter to someone, to be part of a community. That hunger that either wakes you up or wears you down.”

There's nothing overly polished here. HUNGER FOR LOVE isn't trying to sound perfect. It's trying to sound real. It's a shot of bourbon chased with fire. It's restrained and explosive all at once.

A Sonic Statement

VANNGO's voice is entirely his own. The track doesn't ride genre trends. It builds its own lane equal parts analog heat and emotional weight. A Rhodes keyboard hums in the hook, adding warmth and tension. The harmonica, featured in the opening bars, acts more like a character than a flourish. Every sonic choice points back to the core theme: a deep, human craving for connection.

From the Fire to the Frontline

VANNGO first emerged musically after years of working behind the scenes as a creative and entrepreneur. His debut single, We'll Rise LA! was a reaction to the literal fires that scorched his community, a rally cry for resilience. Then came HEARTBREAKER USA, which traded uplift for raw abandon.

HUNGER FOR LOVE continues that evolution. This isn't a step forward. It's a dig deeper, into what's real, what hurts, what drives people to open-up or shut down. It's not vulnerable for the sake of it. It's grounded. Powerful. Clear-eyed. It speaks to anyone who's ever laid in bed and thought,“There's got to be more than this.

”This is music for people who are done pretending. For people who've lived, lost, and still show up with something to say. For those who know that behind every strong face is a quiet hunger, for connection, for truth, for love.