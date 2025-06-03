MENAFN - GetNews)



"Modern waterfront home by Studio Khora, blending minimalism, light, and coastal elegance in Jupiter, Florida."Studio Khora, named one of the Top 50 Coastal Architects for ten consecutive years, brings its award-winning modern design to Jupiter and Jupiter Island-creating minimalist, meaningful homes for a community known for privacy, prestige, and timeless living.

Jupiter has always drawn a certain kind of person. Not for what's on display. But for what isn't.

That's why Studio Khora is here.

This is a place where names like Tiger Woods, Celine Dion, Rickie Fowler, and Michael Jordan quietly anchor the coastline-not as celebrities, but as residents who chose solitude over spotlight, space over spectacle.

Jupiter doesn't chase trends. It shapes taste.

Which is exactly why Studio Khora is now designing here. Named one of the Top 50 Coastal Architects in the U.S. for ten consecutive years, the firm is known for architecture that does more than please the eye. It provokes thought.

Take 2633 Spanish River Road in Boca Raton-a residence designed by Studio Khora that garnered attention from CNBC for more than its elegance. Originally sold for $17.94 million, it was recently listed at $33.5 million-an appreciation not driven by location alone, but by design that carries meaning.

Jupiter is ready for more of that.

As top Jupiter architects , Studio Khora doesn't design buildings. They design presence.

Each project is a composition in restraint-light, shadow, volume, and silence, brought together with precision. It's modern Florida architecture for those who already have everything... except the home that truly reflects their point of view.

This isn't luxury by the square foot. It's luxury by intention.

And for the few who recognize it, that's enough.

Discover contemporary architects Jupiter Island who don't speak loudly-because their work already does.