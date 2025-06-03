Lone Wolf Roofing Becomes The Best Roofer In Metairie, Louisiana

MENAFN - GetNews) With 25 years of combined experience, Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in high-quality exterior products and services, including roofing, siding, windows, and patios.







Lone Wolf Roofing, a renowned name in reliable roofing solutions, has established itself as a leader in fortified roofing systems . With certifications as both a Fortified Roofer and a GAF Master Elite Roofer, the company provides customers with roofing solutions built to endure even the harshest weather.

Accredited by the BBB, Lone Wolf Roofing maintains an A+ rating and is committed to transparent, ethical business practices. This accreditation reflects our dedication to customer trust, satisfaction, and integrity.

The GAF Master Elite status is awarded to the top 2% of roofing contractors nationwide. This certification means American Roofing meets the strictest standards for quality installation, customer satisfaction, and reliable warranties in residential roofing.

Details of the Certifications and Awards:



2022-2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB)

2018-2024 Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Coach Volunteer for Youth Growth & Development

2024 Expertise Top Roofer of the Year in Metairie, LA

2020-2024 Expertise Top 17 Roofers of the Year in Metairie, LA

2020-2024 Volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank

2020-2024 Quality Business Award Nominee

2023-2024 Outstanding Workmanship Award Via National Roofing Contractor Association Winner

2022 Louisiana Contractor's Association Certificate for Roofing Excellence

2020-2025 GAF Master Elite Residential Roofing Contractor

2023-2025 IBHS Fortified Certified Roofing Contractor Hurricane, Hail, & Wind

2023 ENR Top 20 Under 40

2022-2024 Top 100 Contractors in USA via RoofingContractor

2021-2024 Malarkey Roofing Shingles Installment Certification 2021-2024 IKo preferred roofer

Lone Wolf Roofing's reputation is built on several key advantages:



Trusted Expertise: With dual certifications as a Fortified Roofer and GAF Master Elite Roofer, the company brings proven skills and experience to every project.

Extended Warranties: As a GAF Master Elite contractor, Lone Wolf Roofing can offer extended warranties that go beyond standard coverage, providing clients with added peace of mind.

High-Quality Materials and Techniques: The company uses only advanced materials and the latest installation methods, ensuring each roof is durable and energy-efficient.

Customer-Focused Service: From the initial consultation to the final inspection, Lone Wolf Roofing prioritizes clear communication and customer satisfaction.

Professional Guidance: The team helps clients understand the benefits of different roofing options, guiding them toward the best solutions for their needs.

Efficient Project Management: Every aspect of the roofing process is handled with expertise, from planning to execution, to deliver a smooth and hassle-free experience. Comprehensive Support: Lone Wolf Roofing is committed to addressing client questions, resolving concerns, and standing behind its work with robust guarantees.

A Reputation Built on Quality and Integrity

Owner Clare Manale emphasizes that Lone Wolf Roofing's reputation is not just about certifications and awards, but about a genuine commitment to quality and customer care. Each project is treated with the utmost attention, ensuring that the finished roof is not only functional but also a symbol of durability and craftsmanship.

Recognized Among the Best in Metairie

Lone Wolf Roofing's consistent recognition as the top roofing company in Metairie is a testament to its dedication and expertise. By combining industry-leading certifications, award-winning service, and a customer-first approach, the company continues to set the standard for roofing excellence in the region.

For homeowners and businesses in Metairie seeking a roofing contractor they can trust, Lone Wolf Roofing remains the clear choice-offering reliable solutions, professional service, and roofs built to last.

About Company:

Lone Wolf Roofing specializes in providing high-quality roofing solutions that meet rigorous Fortified and GAF Master Elite standards. The company is known for its commitment to durability, professional expertise, and customer satisfaction.

