The Best Roofing Companies In Metairie, LA: Lone Wolf Roofing Tops The List As The Top Roofer In Louisiana

Metairie's warm, humid climate and occasional downpours create a unique challenge for homeowners and contractors alike. Roofs in this region must stand up to intense heat, heavy rain, and specific architectural demands. That's why choosing the right roofing company is crucial. Below are five of the top-rated roofing companies in Metairie known for their expertise, reliability, and customer service-from small repairs to complete replacements.

1. Lone Wolf Roofing

Lone Wolf Roofing has earned a reputation as one of Metairie's most trusted names in roofing. With over 25 years of local experience, the company brings deep knowledge of regional building codes, environmental challenges, and neighborhood design standards. Founded by seasoned professionals with decades of combined residential and commercial experience, Lone Wolf is known for precision, transparency, and high-quality workmanship.

From the initial inspection to project completion, homeowners are kept fully informed. Their staff is continually trained on modern techniques and materials, ensuring every job meets current industry standards-whether it's traditional asphalt shingles or energy-efficient metal roofs.

Cost transparency is another standout feature. Lone Wolf Roofing provides detailed estimates with no hidden fees and explains each expense clearly. Customers appreciate their straightforward approach, responsive communication, and the team's consistent professionalism.

Whether fixing a simple leak or managing a large-scale installation, Lone Wolf puts the customer first, offering tailored solutions backed by strong local knowledge and technical expertise.

2. Star Roofing

With a decade of experience in Metairie, Star Roofing has built a strong local presence by delivering consistent, high-quality work. One of their key strengths is the hands-on involvement of the owner, who personally oversees many projects to ensure they meet the company's standards.

From historic homes to modern townhouses, Star Roofing has experience with a wide range of property types and materials. This adaptability allows them to work efficiently across varying roof slopes and architectural styles. As a locally owned business, they also invest back into the community through local events and charity projects-often translating into affordable pricing and dependable service.

3. ARC Roofing LLC

ARC Roofing LLC is known for its personalized service and fast emergency response. Particularly during hurricane season, ARC mobilizes quickly for inspections and urgent repairs, helping homeowners prevent further damage.

The company specializes in storm restoration and also offers energy-efficient roofing options to help reduce energy costs in Louisiana's hot climate. With flexible financing options, ARC makes it easier for homeowners to afford necessary roof upgrades without financial strain. Their commitment to prompt, quality service has earned them a loyal client base throughout Metairie.

4. Premier South Roofing & Sheet Metal

Operating across Louisiana, Premier South Roofing & Sheet Metal has made a name for itself in Metairie with its excellent craftsmanship and project management. They are especially known for their custom sheet metal work-ideal for unique roof designs or decorative additions such as gutters and trim.

Their team includes roofing specialists, estimators, and project managers who understand local codes and permit requirements, ensuring a streamlined process from start to finish. Safety and cleanliness are top priorities on every job site, and they go the extra mile to leave properties clean and damage-free.

For storm-related repairs, Premier South provides hands-on assistance with insurance claims, helping homeowners document damage and secure necessary coverage with minimal stress.

5. Acadian Roofing & Construction

Acadian Roofing & Construction offers a comprehensive range of services, from minor repairs to full-scale roof replacements. They handle a variety of materials, including asphalt shingles, metal, tile, and flat roofs, allowing them to accommodate different budgets and design preferences.

The team at Acadian is experienced with insurance claims and works closely with clients after storm damage to ensure fair and accurate assessments. Their deep knowledge of Metairie's local requirements allows them to recommend durable, code-compliant solutions tailored to the area's specific needs. For time-sensitive projects that require precision and speed, Acadian remains a reliable choice.

Each of these companies brings something unique to the table. As the best roofer in Louisiana , Lone Wolf Roofing clearly leads the pack, but other roofers in the list are also experienced, reputable, and responsive to their customers' needs.