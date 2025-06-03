Jennifer Kraft Secures U.S. Patent For Ezzy Access Pants Empowering People With Disabilities One Pair At A Time

CHICAGO, IL - June 3, 2025 - Jennifer Kraft, a passionate advocate for accessibility and inclusion, has just received a U.S. design patent (USD1044209S1) for her breakthrough innovation: Ezzy Access Pants-a stylish, functional, and adaptive clothing solution designed specifically for individuals with disabilities.

Jennifer's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. An athlete and a current high school science teacher, she was paralyzed from the waist down in a tragic accident in 2014. Instead of letting her condition define her, she transformed her experience into a mission-to empower others living with spinal cord injuries and mobility impairments.

After three years of relentless effort, personal investment, and navigating the complex patent process, Jennifer has officially secured the rights to her game-changing design. Ezzy Access Pants are engineered to provide dignity, privacy, and autonomy-making it easier for individuals to independently use public restrooms or perform self-catheterization without assistance. It's about restoring freedom in everyday moments that most people take for granted.

“I created Ezzy Access Pants because I knew the daily struggle,” says Jennifer Kraft.“This patent isn't just for me-it's for every person who's ever felt excluded from basic public experiences because of limited clothing options. We deserve designs that empower us.”

Jennifer runs Project Awaken, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to uplifting the disabled community through mentorship, outreach, and real-world solutions. As part of this mission, she is offering a FREE pair of Ezzy Access Pants to individuals living with a disability who simply fill out a form on the website.

Whether it's through design, dialogue, or determination, Jennifer Kraft is changing the narrative around disability-and with your support, she's just getting started.

