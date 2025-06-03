According To Brainyites, Humans Are The Only Life Form On The Planet That Destroys Itself, And It Doesn't Seem Likely To Change Anytime Soon

MENAFN - GetNews) Anxiety and depression are the most common mental health concerns globally. By tapping into philosophies that have existed for thousands of years, Brainyites founder Richard Waldman says people can experience incredible transformation.







Richard Waldman and the Brainyites are sparking a revolution by demonstrating that our brain is not our best friend, because it has the ability to create on its own and the problem with this arrangement is, much of what our brain creates is out of sync with the rest of the universe, which is why we suffer under the weight of hundreds of phobias and mental disorders.

Richard has developed a unique, simple, self-educating strategy called The Order to Life that enables us to micro-manage both our inner and outer world at the same time. Being angry, upset and depressed is an unconscious choice we make, when we allow our chaotic and nonsensical brain to do our thinking for us.







Waldman's methodology enables us to“saving ourselves, from ourselves,” by making us aware that we cannot have a negative state of mind, without first being judgmental, which is the primary tactic our brain uses to keep us where we are or worse.

Here's a quick storied example that highlights how deep and wide humanities mental problem really is. Metaphorically speaking, Adam and Eve were kicked out of The Garden of Eden for judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable. What changed? Nothing! We're still judging, blaming, hiding and not being accountable.

Pick any area of science and chances are, we have learned more about that topic in the last 50 years, however, when it comes to knowing more about ourselves, we seem to have a brick wall. For example, you would think that we would have learned something, from the likes of Adolf Hitler who told us over and over, what he was going to do, which he did by killing over 50 million people in World War II. What have we learned. Nothing!

The world is now spending trillions upon trillion of dollars on arms because of three men. President Xi of China, who wants to rule the world by 2045, Putin of Russia who wants to recreate the Soviet Union that controlled much of Europe after World War II and Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran who wants to control the Middle East, which includes the complete destruction of Israel.







Can anyone explain to the rest of us, why we are allowing these three men to decide whether the rest of us will live or die?

Peace is the only state of mind that shares common ground with the rest of the universe. And if you think education is expensive, try ignorance, which is exactly what we're doing and then we wonder why we suffer.

The Brainyites and Waldman offer a simple strategy that enable us to meet the moment. To learn more, check out Steps 1 and 2 by visiting . Richard's book, 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking', completes the picture and is so user-friendly, you can open the book to any page, start reading and it makes sense, which raises a monumental question. At the moment, we don't have a common sense answer that is so powerful, it would motivate us to change our ways, but if we did, what would it be?

