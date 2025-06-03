Septic System Owners Are Ditching The Old Way Of Cleaning Toilets

MENAFN - GetNews)



You're already cleaning your toilet - why not clean your septic system too, with the same flush?The first and only 2-in-1 cleaner that cleans your toilet and treats your septic system at the same time. Instead of using harsh chemicals that can harm septic health, this foaming formula uses Dr. Pooper's proven Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® bio-technology to safely break down septic solids.

Hockley, TX - Jun 3, 2025 - In a market filled with“single-purpose” bathroom cleaners, the new Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner is simplifying routines - and septic system maintenance - with a smarter, dual-function approach.

What makes this product so different? It's the first and only 2-in-1 cleaner that cleans your toilet and treats your septic system at the same time. Instead of using harsh chemicals that can harm septic health, this foaming formula uses Dr. Pooper's proven Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® bio-technology to safely break down solids in your pipes, tank, and drain field.

“It's the easiest and most effective septic maintenance you'll ever do,” said Chris Denny, CEO and co-founder of Dr. Pooper.“You're already cleaning your toilet - why not clean your septic system too, with the same flush?”

The 2-in-1 Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner has quickly become a favorite among homeowners with septic systems, especially those looking to:



Extend the life of their system

Avoid costly pump-outs or drain field replacements

Eliminate septic smells Simplify their home care routine



And because it's totally non-toxic, there's no risk to pets, kids, or groundwater.

The 2-in-1 Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner is available now on DoctorPooper .