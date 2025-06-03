Septic System Owners Are Ditching The Old Way Of Cleaning Toilets
You're already cleaning your toilet - why not clean your septic system too, with the same flush?The first and only 2-in-1 cleaner that cleans your toilet and treats your septic system at the same time. Instead of using harsh chemicals that can harm septic health, this foaming formula uses Dr. Pooper's proven Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® bio-technology to safely break down septic solids.
Hockley, TX - Jun 3, 2025 - In a market filled with“single-purpose” bathroom cleaners, the new Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner is simplifying routines - and septic system maintenance - with a smarter, dual-function approach.
What makes this product so different? It's the first and only 2-in-1 cleaner that cleans your toilet and treats your septic system at the same time. Instead of using harsh chemicals that can harm septic health, this foaming formula uses Dr. Pooper's proven Accelerator by Dr. Pooper® bio-technology to safely break down solids in your pipes, tank, and drain field.
“It's the easiest and most effective septic maintenance you'll ever do,” said Chris Denny, CEO and co-founder of Dr. Pooper.“You're already cleaning your toilet - why not clean your septic system too, with the same flush?”
The 2-in-1 Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner has quickly become a favorite among homeowners with septic systems, especially those looking to:
-
Extend the life of their system
Avoid costly pump-outs or drain field replacements
Eliminate septic smells
Simplify their home care routine
And because it's totally non-toxic, there's no risk to pets, kids, or groundwater.
The 2-in-1 Toilet Bowl & Septic Cleaner is available now on DoctorPooper .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment