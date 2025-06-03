403
Russia's Oil Export Revenues Hit Two-Year Low With 24% Drop
Moscow, June 3 (Petra) – The Russian government announced Tuesday a significant drop in oil export revenues, marking the lowest level in nearly two years with a decline exceeding 24 percent.
In a statement, the government said average seaborne oil exports over the past four weeks fell to 3.24 million barrels per day a decrease of 170,000 barrels per day. This resulted in an estimated revenue drop of around $310 million, or 24 percent, making it the steepest decline since mid-2022.
