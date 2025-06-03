403
Jordan, Australia Explore Genetic Resource Cooperation In Agriculture
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Al-Baqa'a, June 3 (Petra) – Director General of the National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), Ibrahim Rawashdeh, met Tuesday with a delegation from the Australian Embassy to discuss cooperation on conserving genetic resources and enhancing biodiversity, particularly through collaboration between the seed banks of both countries with a focus on rangeland plants.
Rawashdeh emphasized the importance of partnering with the Australian government on preserving and exchanging genetic material, especially regional and local plant varieties. He also highlighted the need to develop effective strategies to protect endangered plant species.
He briefed the delegation on key research projects conducted by the center in the field of livestock, noting that Australia is a global leader in the production and export of high-quality, competitively priced animal products.
Following the meeting, the Australian delegation toured the National Seed Bank. Khaled Abu Leila, Director of the Seed Bank, briefed the delegation on the bank's research efforts, seed preservation techniques, and documentation methods.
The Australian delegation included Regional Agricultural Adviser Donna Bennett and Political Affairs Officer at the Embassy, Farah Hmoud.
